Sunshine and 80s today; thunderstorms on the way tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another cool morning with lows in the 40s.

There will be a gradual warm-up with highs topping out in the 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Looking ahead: strong thunderstorms (with a few potentially severe storms) will be possible Friday afternoon/evening.

Threats: Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the ENHANCED category.

Higher humidity is aiming for us again as we head into Dad’s weekend.

The Summer Solstice is on Sunday at 11:31 PM.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: