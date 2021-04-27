Sunshine and 80s for a brief blast of summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – What a gorgeous start to the week!

Summerlike weather graces us Tuesday.

It’s been a long time since we had temperatures near 80 degrees.

But changes are coming, of course, because it’s spring in Cleveland.

Rain chances move in tomorrow night.

Wednesday we’ll see a big spike in humidity.

Rain will stick around on Thursday.

Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover near/slightly above normal the first week of May.

