CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a quiet and sunny day, the calm conditions stick around tonight. Cooling off to the mid 40s late tonight with a few pockets of the low 40s by early tomorrow morning.

If you liked today, you are going to love tomorrow! Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon with wall to wall sunshine. A bit cooler for folks closer to the lake, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Farther away from the lake, areas will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Dry stretch through the middle of the week. Next chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Still some uncertainty on the position of the stalled front this weekend. Our rain percentages reflect this uncertainty. Once our confidence increases, we will increase (or decrease) the numbers as the conditions warrant it.

