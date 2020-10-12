Sunshine and 70s to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday will be warm and sunny.
We’ll see highs in the mid-70s.
Rain chances are with us from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
More sunshine is on the way this week.
Much cooler next weekend with highs in the 50s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
