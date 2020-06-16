Sunshine and 70s over Northeast Ohio Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A warming trend is on the way! Pool days! We’ll go from fall-like to summer temps as we gradually warm each day this week.

Tuesday will be sunny and 70s.

Highs will get back into the 80s soon.

Humidity will remain in the comfy territory until Father’s Day weekend arrives.

Heat and humidity will start to creep upward just as summer officially arrives this Saturday at 5:43 pm.

Below normal rainfall through the weekend. There’s a possibility of a 90F day this weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

