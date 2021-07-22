Sunshine and 70s for a beautiful July day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sunshine with a few clouds is our forecast for Thursday.

It will be a beautiful, July day! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next chance of showers and storms will be on Friday in a very spotty fashion.

The highest risk is AM/midday for our western coverage area.

Another round of spot-like storms set up shop late-day Saturday and during the day Sunday (especially south).

We’re are heading back into a summery pattern next week as we wrap up the month of July. Heat and humidity return with highs nearing 90°.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST