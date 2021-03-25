Sunshine and 70s early; strong winds and rain tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a High Wind Warning and High Wind Watch in effect for Northeast Ohio from Thursday night through Friday morning.

We could see gusts up to 60 mph with sustained winds over 20 mph.

Ahead of that warning, you still have a chance to enjoy another mild day with highs around 70.

We’ll see sunshine early in the day and then clouds will move in ahead of showers.

Here are the bullet points:

Showers will start around 5pm. Heaviest between 10pm and 3am Friday.

Rain will be spotty Friday morning. Nothing heavy

High winds will start after midnight and peak with gusts above 55 mph predawn through the Friday morning commute.

Most areas will pick up between 1/4″ and 1/2″ between 5pm today and 7am Friday.

After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with temps falling into the low 50’s. Pick day of the weekend is Saturday, rain chance around in the morning Sunday.

