Sunshine and 70 with hazy skies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some people are waking up to temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s.

It will be sunny but hazy.

We’re seeing haze over Northeast Ohio due to the wildfires in the western part of the country.

A high in the 80s will make a brief cameo tomorrow before temperatures bring back that fall-feel.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

