Sunshine and 70 for first day of fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fall begins at 9:31 a.m. but this week is still hanging onto some warmth.

Lots of sunshine is forecast all week.

The next chances for rain aren’t until Sunday night into Monday.

Today we’ll warm up to 70 degrees.

By Saturday we’ll hit 80 before a cool down.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

