Sunshine and 60s Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sunshine returns Wednesday as temps make a run at the mid 60s.

A sunny stretch will run concurrently with a gradual warming trend until we reach the pinnacle of this weekend. Highs near or slightly above 70 are in our near future!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story