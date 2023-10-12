CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few sprinkles were possible this evening but we will start to see drier conditions move in tonight.

A few clouds still sticking around as temperatures hang out in the 50s and eventually the 40s. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, it won’t be as cool, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Beautiful day tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. Sunshine returns through the day. Quiet during the daytime hours before our next system brings in rain Friday night.

Widespread rain expected after the Friday night football games.

It’ll be a soggy and windy start to the weekend! Winds increase with gusts of 25-35 MPH likely on Saturday.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler drops back in and lingers next week.

Check the 8-day forecast above.