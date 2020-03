Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Thursday will be in the 60s and partly sunny besides a fleeting shower mainly between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It'll become more widespread by 8 p.m.

Hopefully, you get a chance to grab some fresh air!

A wet weekend is in store with some rumbles of thunder.

Here's your latest FOX 8 forecast:

More weather information here.