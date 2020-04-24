Sunshine and 50s today, big changes in store this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The overnight showers are tapering off, making way for a beautiful day Friday.

Temps will be in the low 50s with lots of sunshine.

Not the case this weekend.

Another ‘stubborn’ system will be affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers.

Right now, it looks like the rain will arrive Saturday PM and continue through early Sunday afternoon.

Winds will ramp up Sunday.

Pick day of the weekend: Definitely Saturday!

The earlier part of the day will be great for outdoor activities and maybe even some yard work.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

