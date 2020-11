CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re waking up to 30s this morning, a chillier start than we’ve seen in a long time.

It will warm up into the low 50s today with lots of sunshine.

The weather will be similar tomorrow.

Rain chances move in this weekend, and we’re putting snow back in the forecast.

Early next week there is a chance for some lake effect.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

