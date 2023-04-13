CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our first 80 degree days! Yesterday we hit 80 for the first time this year and we made a trip back in the 80s today. Our high temperature wasn’t record breaking but it was close.

A fantastic evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. A light breeze and quiet conditions. We will eventually fall into the 50s late tonight.

A rinse and repeat tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. Dry and quiet with a few clouds. Our next chance at rain is this weekend.

Spotty coverage late Saturday/evening. Rain will become more widespread Sunday with a local storm as the front passes late in the day.

Following the rain, colder next week! It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable! Maybe even some snow flakes mixing in Tuesday morning.

WEATHER WHIPLASH! 80 to mid 40’s by Tuesday.

