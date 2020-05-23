Sunshine, 80s and high humidity expected this Memorial Day Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Memorial Day weekend is here! Most of it should be dry, hot, and humid!

The best chance (30%) will be early/midday Sunday with only a 20% chance of a pop-up storm on Monday afternoon.

Are you ready for 80s?! Looks like we are turning the corner with above-average temperatures expected through the entirety of next week.

With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be unsettled with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the heat of the day and sometimes along with a lake breeze.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

