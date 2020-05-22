1  of  5
Sunshine, 80-degree temps for your holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy Friday! Memorial Day weekend is here!

Most of the weekend should be dry, hotter, and more humid! The best chance (30%) will be early/midday Sunday with only a 20% chance of a pop-up storm on Monday afternoon.

Summer-like temperatures arrive this weekend. Are you ready for 80s?! Looks like we are turning the corner with above average temperatures expected through the entirety of next week.

With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be unsettled with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the heat of the day and sometimes along a lake breeze.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

