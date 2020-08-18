CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Open the windows for some fresh air!
Tuesday will be several degrees cooler than we experienced yesterday.
It will be pleasant.
Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.
There may be a few spotty lake-driven showers, but they’ll be very hit-or-miss.
Humidity will stay in the comfortable range all week.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Sunshine, 70s, repeat!
- Driver crashes into construction zone on I-90 near E. 156th St.
- Seen on TV: 8/18/20
- DNC Opening Night: Joe Biden will bring hope, unity
- Ohio lieutenant governor backs prep sports; DeWine weighs it