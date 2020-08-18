Sunshine, 70s, repeat!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Open the windows for some fresh air!

Tuesday will be several degrees cooler than we experienced yesterday.

It will be pleasant.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.

There may be a few spotty lake-driven showers, but they’ll be very hit-or-miss.

Humidity will stay in the comfortable range all week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8