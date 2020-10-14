Sunny with temps near 70; rainy, windy, and cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday.

We’ll see light winds today and some sunshine.

We’ll make a run at 70 degrees.

It is the last dry and non-windy day we’ll have for awhile.

Winds will pick up tonight and drop temperatures at least 10 degrees by tomorrow.

We’ll also see rain push through.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

