Sunny with temps near 70; rainy, windy, and cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday.
We’ll see light winds today and some sunshine.
We’ll make a run at 70 degrees.
It is the last dry and non-windy day we’ll have for awhile.
Winds will pick up tonight and drop temperatures at least 10 degrees by tomorrow.
We’ll also see rain push through.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
