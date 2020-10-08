Sunny with temps in the 60s; 70s return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are headed into the mid-60s today.

It will be a bit cooler than yesterday, but we won’t see those wind gusts.

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s for most people in Northeast Ohio.

We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be in the 70s, kicking off a weekend full of beautiful weather.

The remnants of Delta could bring a few showers Sunday, but it won’t be a washout.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

