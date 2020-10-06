Sunny with temperatures near 70; wind gusts up to 25 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday marks the beginning of a warmup in Northeast Ohio.

Winds will pick up today with gusts up to 25 mph.

The winds are coming from the south and they’ll help warm us up.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

We’ll see 70s tomorrow and several more times coming up.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

