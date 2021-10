CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will see temperatures in the high 70s.

It will be dry most of the day.

There will be spotty showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder in the evening.

The risk of showers increases Thursday (50%) and especially Friday (60%).

You’ll want to keep an eye on the weather for week #8 of Friday Night football.

Humidity will remain high throughout the week. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the 70s into next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: