CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday will be slow to warm but temperatures will eventually climb into the 50s.

It will be sunny most of the day.

Next rain event is early morning Tuesday.

There’s a chance for a quick changeover to a wintry mix Tuesday as the front exits and cold air moves in.

Winds will gust to 40 MPH.

Seasonable temperatures return for several days at the end of the week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

