Sunny with a brisk breeze

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The sun is out in pretty much full-force with a brisk breeze that reminds us that it is still winter.

A closer look at clouds and precipitation forecast parameters will detail some of the wintry atmospheric water-mix including wet snow that could precede the rain drops late this evening into tonight.

Coverage will be small and on/off.

Wintry Mix to Rain

Temperatures will rise to near 50 by Tuesday. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good…milder!

Another chance of rain Thursday into early Friday. Lots of ups and downs this week–pretty typical for mid-March.

Spring officially arrives next Saturday. Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

