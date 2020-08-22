Sunny weekend in Northeast Ohio turns up the heat, with a small potential for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday over our extreme southern locales during the afternoon. Otherwise, a better chance for raindrops and thunder arrives Sunday afternoon. But there will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend.

Remember to water your plants, it’s been so dry.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding to our 15 90-degree days so far this year, so be ready.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Do expect all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico next week. This could be the first time in history to have two hurricanes simultaneously in the Gulf. Plus, another potential record of seven landfalling tropical cyclones in the U.S. before the end of August (there were six in 1886 and 1916).

