Sunny skies return for Halloween, but frosty, snowy weather on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is here! Skies will begin clearing out late tonight lending way to very cold overnight temps. The only exception is in the lake effect areas which may hold on to the clouds until midday Saturday.

But sunshine returns just in time for Halloween.

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full hunter’s “blue” moon is set to appear, but not because of the weather itself. An additional fright … daylight saving ends that night. Sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1.

A few lake effect snow showers may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday.

But then normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

