Sunny, warm temps continue Sunday, as the week ahead cools off in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a mild start to Sunday with temps in the low 60s and we’ll see sunny skies and a breezes out of the south. Everyone can expect to touch the low 80s today.

We’re winning with weather for the second half of the weekend … so the Browns game will be pretty summer-time weather. So let’s hope they win too.

Later this week, there’s a big pattern shift ahead. Temperatures will tumble into a ‘5-15 degrees below average’ territory next week. Plus, rain returns to the Buckeye state.

Starting Monday afternoon, we’ll have rainy periods through the end of the week. It’s been almost two weeks since we’ve received any rainfall. The Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows no drought conditions in many of our counties. Sandusky County has moderate conditions.

Our weather is totally changing next week. We’ll start out with a chance of rain showers later Monday and that chance just lingers for the next few days. There will be more cloud cover than we’ve seen in weeks and much cooler temperatures working there into Northeast Ohio by the end of the week.

