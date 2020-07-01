Sunny, warm, and muggy; 90s on the way

We remain sunny, warm and muggy. Lakeshore communities will get a little relief with the lake breeze setting up Wednesday. You’ll find temperatures in the upper 70’s in these communities.

Toward the end of the 8-day period, highs in the 90s will be likely. More heat is in the forecast after the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

