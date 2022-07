CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy fog overnight and early this morning. Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday our next system arrives. Timing on storms will be between 6 pm and 10 pm.

There is a slight risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly late Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main risks.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: