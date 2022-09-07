CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly clear skies going into the evening with comfortable temperatures with lower humidity to make it feel very nice. Another chance to wake up to the mid to upper 50s in our outlying areas.

Another comfortable day tomorrow as high pressure moves in leaving us with mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with lower humidity sticking around.

Next chance of rain begins late Saturday evening. Stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

