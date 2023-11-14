CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, seasonably chilly but quiet and clear. You’ll want the heavy jacket in the morning as you head to work and school.

Dry through Thursday as temperatures jump back to the 60s. You’ll just need the long sleeves or the light jacket for the afternoon along with sunglasses.

Rain returns Friday, scattered and tapers off quickly Friday night. We will be dry and sunny for the weekend, albeit much cooler.

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to START the holiday week

We will be watching a system Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

Here is the 8-day forecast: