CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the better day of the weekend. Even more sunshine and warmer. You likely won’t be waking up to snow on the ground since as most of it melted off Saturday!

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the lake, low to mid 40s. They will be upper 40s to 50 further south.

Our next system arrives on Monday with steady rain starting mid morning, breezy conditions and mild temperatures. Winds could gust over 40 mph with temperatures climbing through the 50s.

March in like a lamb and out like a lion? Check out Wednesdays’ temps. Once again a wide range of temps expected from north (upper 50’s) to south (upper 60’s).

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.