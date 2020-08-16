Sunny Sunday morning weather turns to storms later

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The rain potential looks highest for Sunday as the cold front makes its way through by late afternoon and evening Sunday. We need the rain, hopefully your yard will get some much-needed water.

A taste of early fall is ahead, and temps are cooling down with 70-degree weather back in the forecast along with a sunny, dry stretch next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: