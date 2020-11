(WJW) — Our “Indian Summer” lasts through the beginning of next week. The last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956! There’s a good chance that we’ll break that stretch in Cleveland.

We’re forecasting a 7-day stretch of 70s. Plus, a couple of places could tie or break records this weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night/Veterans Day. Cooler air will trail the front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: