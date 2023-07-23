CLEVELAND, (WJW) — Partly sunny for most this evening with others under pop-up showers/storms. Humidity still low but muggy air moves in this coming week. Temperatures in the 80 range till later this evening.

A few localized showers/storms the next couple of days, nothing widespread and no washouts.

Monday will be sunny and warm.

It’s all about heat this week! We could have a first heat wave of the summer with temperatures topping 90 degrees for three consecutive days. Heat indices could come close to 100 degrees at times. Stay cool and hydrated! We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again, it could become an issue by midweek, stay tuned.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour for this year is behind us.