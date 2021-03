CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winds have really eased across Northeast Ohio and power outages are lessening.

Our weekend starts off nice, with some sunshine. The pick day of the weekend is Saturday.

Scattered showers will be around Saturday night/early Sunday followed by cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon.

A few warm days will be around next week before temperatures trend colder Thursday and Friday prior to Easter weekend.

