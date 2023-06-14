CLEVELAND (WJW) – Free of the rain tonight with a quiet and clear forecast. Mostly clear with nice open window weather, temperatures in the 50s.

Since May 1 (through June 12) has featured the least number of “tropical” days since the late 1940s!

Starting off the day tomorrow with some sunshine before cloud quickly build during the afternoon.

A few showers during the early afternoon with heavier rain and a few thunderstorms during the evening. Severe weather is not expected but we could see a feisty thunderstorm or two.

Southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

