CLEVELAND (WJW) – It sure felt like winter today with temperatures in the 30s and 20s again tonight. A bit of a wind chill but the breeze won’t be as bad by tomorrow morning.

The wind picks up tomorrow, out of the south, with gusts 20 mph at times. This will allow for a quick warm-up as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s during the day.

Breaks of sunshine through the day with generally quiet conditions during the first half of the day.

Fronts are passing through with greater frequency now with a roller coaster temp pattern continuing.

Next shot of rain/wind develops Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Be prepared for strong winds again.

Spotty showers possible Friday evening, followed by scattered showers overnight and line of showers/wind with the front Saturday morning. Rain chance ends by noon.

Temps drop throughout the day on Saturday. Starting in the low 50’s and ending the 20’s.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.