(WJW) – Starting off the day with some sunshine before clouds quickly build during the afternoon.

Scattered showers will develop between 4 and 5 p.m. from the WNW.

Embedded storms are possible between 6 and 8 p.m. Severe weather is not expected.

A southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend.

A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Here is the latest 8-Day Forecast.

The long-range outlook shows periods of warmth returning the last week of June.

FOX 8 Meteorologists highly doubt we will see long stretches of HEAT and HUMIDITY through the first week of July.