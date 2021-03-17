Sunny St. Paddy’s Day; major rain event tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – St. Patrick’s Day is looking great with temperatures a little warmer than yesterday and abundant sunshine!

Here are the bullet points:

Higher coverage of rain will affect us starting at sunrise Thursday and continuing into late Thursday afternoon.

Heaviest period of rain will be between 9am and 2pm.

A light spotty mix may work into the area late Thursday before this system exits NE Ohio.

Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2″ for many neighborhoods.

Winds will get stronger Thursday and Friday with gusts above 40 mph in spots

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

