Sunny, slightly warmer weekend on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We are barreling into the weekend, which looks pretty nice over all.

A sunshiny stretch running concurrently with a warm-up is on deck.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 3 a.m. when clocks fall back to 2 a.m. We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m. As a reminder, this is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Next week will showcase above average temperatures with a small risk of rain midweek. Get that yard work done. Changes will be underway at the end of next week.