Sunny, slightly warmer weekend on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We are barreling into the weekend, which looks pretty nice over all.

A sunshiny stretch running concurrently with a warm-up is on deck.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 3 a.m. when clocks fall back to 2 a.m. We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m. As a reminder, this is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Next week will showcase above average temperatures with a small risk of rain midweek. Get that yard work done. Changes will be underway at the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story