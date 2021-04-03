Sunny skies, warmer temps expected on Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There will be a partial clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will ease and it will not be as cold as we started Saturday morning. Expect quiet weather conditions.

Easter Sunday should be a touch warmer, with more sunshine. A light northerly wind off the lake will keep communities lakeside in the low and mid-50s. Low 60s are expected for most of our inland communities.

Easter Forecast

Temperatures are trending milder this week. Highs in the mid and upper 60s are expected.

The first pitch is looking good for the Tribe at the home opener — a far cry from snow/cold on opening day!

Home Opener Forecast

Next week, the weather pattern looks unsettled, but at least most of our rain risks will occur at night. Widespread showers on Thursday are likely and then we cool off.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast