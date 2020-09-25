Sunny skies stick around for Friday with temps reaching the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine along with a slow warm-up continues. What a nice pattern to be ‘stuck’ in!

Dining al fresco is definitely top of the list of ways to savor this weather!

Highs warm to 80 degrees for several days then, BIG changes ahead! Temperatures will dive into a ‘5-15 degrees below average’ territory later in the 8-day forecast.

Starting Sunday evening, we’ll have rainy periods through the end of the next week.

The latest Drought Monitor just released shows no drought conditions in many of our counties, even though we have not had rain for days. Sandusky County has moderate conditions. Take a look.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

