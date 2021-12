CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures were in the low 60s with a sharp drop as the front swiped us. The mid and upper 30s will continue their decline to the upper 20s and lower 30s into Sunday.

Temperatures roll back into the 40s just in time for the Browns home game. Don’t expect the wind to be anywhere near as bad as Saturday.

A quiet week is ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: