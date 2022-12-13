CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine returns Tuesday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Not as cold by midday with highs in the low 40s. Soak it in because changes are coming fast!

Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday/evening. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday (mix in spots) into Thursday. Rain will continue through midday Thursday with rain becoming spotty later in the day. Light snow Thursday night with minimal accumulations.

A few flurries Friday with snow showers Saturday (light accumulations). Another winter system early and late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

