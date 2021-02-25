Sunny skies return Friday with temps in the 50s for the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures were only in the 30s Thursday, but are expected to be in the lower 40s Friday.

Our next round of showers rolls in Friday night and exits by early Saturday afternoon.

The cooler air will be gone by this weekend when the 50s ((may)) return once again! Overall, temperatures over the next week will AVERAGE near normal. Some winter cold will hang around early next week, albeit a brief stint.

Weather systems will be fast-moving and relatively weak over the next 10 days. We will watch a panhandle system track in early March. Each system looks to be primarily rain and not snow.

We have received most of our snow BEFORE New Years day this winter (56%). The average is between 20-25%.

Remember we’ve NEVER had a winter with no snow in March and April.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast