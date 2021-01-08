Sunny skies heading our way on Friday, cooler temps continue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready! Sunny skies are heading our way on Thursday.

The last time we had a day with FULL SUNSHINE was on December 27. Grey colors indicate cloud cover. Blue indicated sunshine.

Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

Once again, the pattern is extremely stagnant over the Buckeye State. The closest, active weather is over the deep south heading into the Atlantic. Maps in motion summarize where we go from here into Friday. We’re hoping for some bright spots. Those should become more numerous heading into Saturday.

