Sunny skies expected Thursday as temps start to warm back up into the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine for all can be expected tomorrow! A warming trend is taking over NE Ohio’s forecast as well!

Changes for this weekend include Saturday with rain and Sunday with showers switching to a mix/snow as temperatures fall into the lower 30s by sundown.

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! Here’s what the weather is looking like: Few lake-driven flurries. Cold in the 30s!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

