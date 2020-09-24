Sunny skies expected for Thursday as temps top out in the mid-70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Halfway to the weekend! Friday Night Touchdown Week #5 is approaching as well!

The weather will be quiet overnight, even as clouds continue to spread into the area. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will scatter out of the sky Thursday afternoon and sunshine will emerge the winner as highs settle in the mid 70s

Some space news: there is an asteroid that will pass close to earth early Thursday morning. It’s about the size of a small bus – around 15-30 feet. It will NOT hit the earth. However, it’s a “close shave”! The asteroid comes within 13,000 miles of our planet. By comparison, our satellite imagery is supplied by GOES which orbits around 22,000 miles above the surface! The moon is about 240,000 miles away.

Asteroid Gives The Earth A Shave!

Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall. That being said, this September is the 6th coldest in the last 30 years. The warm-up this week will be significant across most of the eastern/central US. We will be feeling a gradual warm-up as the week progresses.

Our next best chances of rain will begin Sunday evening and continue into the middle part of next week along with temperatures that begin to tumble.

Meanwhile, the sun has been very sedate relatively speaking. Sunspots, or lack there of, have been conspicuously absent for days. That could be about to change as we enter the next solar cycle. NASA’s SOHO observatory has spotted a magnetic solar prominence just over the horizon of the sun’s northwest section. As it rotates toward the face of the sun, there could be more solar wind activity in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

The Sun Coming To Life?

Be careful not to use this month as a predictor of the winter ahead. The drivers of the late summer/early fall pattern doesn’t always translate to the winter. Most times, its an apples-and-oranges comparison.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

