Sunny skies expected for Sunday with cooler temps in the low 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Open your windows and give your AC a break tonight and tomorrow. We’re bottoming out in the mid 50s. A bit below average tomorrow, highs around 70. Enjoy!

Heat and humidity builds back in as an area of high pressure shifts southeast. Tuesday will be a hot one. We could have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland.

We are keeping our eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico that’s where now Tropical Storm Cristobal resides. Cristobal is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. The remnants could impact our weather by the middle of next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More on the forecast, here.